Indian skipper Hardik wins toss, elects to bat first against West Indies in 2nd T20I

Georgetown [Guyana], August 6 : Indian skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I match of the five-match series at Guyana on Sunday.

West Indies currently has a 1-0 lead in the series, after registering a close four-run win over India in the first T20I.

"We will bat first, the surface looks good. We will put a good score on the board. I do not we did much wrong in the last game, we spoke about it and the focus is to learn and keep going ahead. When we have these totals, you gotta keep wickets in hand and that's what happened in the last game where we lost a couple of wickets during crunch moments. We have a forced change. Kuldeep Yadav got a hit on the hand last game, it is not serious and just a precautionary measure. Ravi Bishnoi comes in place of him," Hardik Pandya said.

The WI skipper Rovman Powell said at the toss, "Looks a pretty good surface and hopefully gets better as the day goes along. We did not lose wickets in clusters in the last game which was good to see. We have grown as players and it is about continuing to do the right things and keep improving as a batting unit. We are going with the same team."

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

