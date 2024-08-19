Indian skipper Harmanpreet among superstars confirmed for WBBL draft

Melbourne [Australia], August 19 : Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and England stars Sophie Ecclestone and Heather Knight were among the superstars announced to be part of the first batch of nominees for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) overseas drafts.

The league confirmed on Monday the first 10 men's and women's nominees for the overseas drafts to be held this year.

Ecclestone, the top-ranked ODI and T20I bowler in the world, will be one of the most sought-after stars, though she is eligible to be retained by her franchise Sydney Sixers.

But having secured services of New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr during the pre-draft signing and loaded by more than enough star power, the Australian trio of Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner, Sixers might struggle to fit Ecclestone into their salary cap at the first-round Platinum price, as per cricket.com.au.

Shabnim Ismail (Hobart Hurricanes), Danni Wyatt (Perth Scorchers), Laura Wolvaardt (Adelaide Strikers), Alice Capsey (Melbourne Stars), Heather Knight (Sydney Thunder), Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades) and Suzie Bates (Sydney Sixers) are also eligible to be retained by the teams' they are signed to.

The nominations for the drafts are now closed, with over 500 men's and women's players having thrown their names for it.

Twelve cricketing superstars have already confirmed their club commitments for Women's Big Bash League season 10 and Big Bash League season 14 through new multi-year, pre-draft contracts.

During the draft, players who have made themselves available to be drafted can be selected by clubs in one of their four overseas player salary bands: Platinum (Round 1 or 2), Gold (Round 2 or 3), Silver (Round 3 or 4) or Bronze (Round 4 only). It is a must for teams to select at least two players via draft, in addition to pre-signed players.

The 10th edition of the Women's BBL will start a week after the T20 World Cup final, which will take place on October 20, with the ending coming just four days before the first ODI against India in Brisbane, which will take place on December 5. The schedule will be a hectic one for Australian players. Some other international series after the World Cup, such as India versus New Zealand and South Africa versus England could rule players from these countries out of BBL due to national commitments.

