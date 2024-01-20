Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur receives invitation for Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

New Delhi [India], January 20 : Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur received the invitation to attend the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Following star cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur is the latest cricketer to receive the invitation.

Harmanpreet Kaur has received the invitation for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/pY4UNZoOeU— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 20, 2024

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda have also received the invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya.

Harmanpreet recently took part in India's all-format series against Australia from December 21 to January 9. India won the one-off Test while Australia won the ODI series 3-0 and the T20I series 2-1. The skipper's batting form took a massive dip in the series as she scored a duck in one-off Test, nine, five and three in T20Is, six and three in ODIs.

