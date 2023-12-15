Indian squad for ODI series against South Africa reaches Johannesburg

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 15 : The Indian squad for the ODI series against South Africa reached Johannesburg on Friday.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), players were seen practising in nets ahead of the first ODI, which will take place on Sunday.

Spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, pacer Arshdeep Singh, and skipper KL Rahul were seen sweating it out in the nets.

"Our ODI group has arrived in Johannesburg! Preparations have begun. 1st one-day on Sunday. #TeamIndia #SAvIND," tweeted BCCI from their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1735668116628140183

India managed to draw the T20I series under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav 1-1 after the first T20I was washed out due to rain.

For the ODI series happening from December 17 to 21, India will witness the return of experienced KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. But mainstays like regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah are not in the team.

Youngsters like Rinku Singh, Sai Sudarshan, Sanju Samson, Rajat Patidar etc have been included in the squad. Shubman Gill has been rested.

From December 26 onwards, the two-match Test series will start and will go on till January 7.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C) (Wk), Sanju Samson (Wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

