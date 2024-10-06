Indian T20 WC winning players reveal 'Dabanng' player of their team

New Delhi [India], October 6 : India's T20 World Cup winning stars revealed who is the 'Dabangg' of the team.

Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel were speaking at the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was also present at the show.

The show's judge, Archana Puran Singh, gave some movie titles to the Team India players and asked them to who the titles fit the most. She started off with the Salman Khan starrer Dabanng.

Suryakumar and Dube looked at Rohit, suggesting him to the 'Dabanng' of the team. Dube said, "There are many players in our team who can be called Dabanng because of their style. But the main one is captain, so he is Dabanng."

On being asked who is the 'Ghajini' of the team, Rohit, notorious for forgetting things like the movie's lead character Sanjay Singhania played by Amir Khan, hilariously said that, "This is my real title".

Suryakumar and Dube also chipped in with some hilarious remarks, with Dube saying. "During toss, he forgets the names of two sides of coin." and Surya joking, "Naam nahi bhoolte, coin hi bhool jaate hain (He does not forget the names of the sides, but the coin itself".

Archana asked who is the 'Bluffmaster' of the team, refering to 2005 film staring Abhishek Bacchan. Dube said that Suryakumar is the one to who the title fits the most because of his 360-degree batting abilities.

"He does things while batting that the bowlers do not see coming. He is called a 360-degree player. He is always a step ahead of the bowler and does something different everytime. If you expect him to do something, he surprises you by doing something else," said Dube.

Archana asked the team that who is the 'Nautanki Saala' of the team, refering to a Ayushmann Khurrana film from 2013 of the same name and Suryakumar, Rohit revealed that the title fits perfectly on spinner Kuldeep Yadav, describing him as "dramatic".

Suryakumar said, "Kuldeep sbse zyada nautanki hai. 'Dhoop bahut hai bhaiya. Tamatar ki tarah laal hogye. 'Rohit bhai dhoop hai batting lelo (Kuldeep is the most dramatic. 'It is too hot brother. I have got as red as a tomato in this heat. Let us taking batting first, Rohit bhai).

To this, Rohit agreed and said, "Haan. Kuldeep Yadav sbse zyada nautanki hai (Yes, Kuldeep is the most dramatic).

The iconic Kensington Oval was the stage for this dramatic final where India faced off against South Africa. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions. Rohit led from the front both as a captain and a batter. His strategic decisions and crucial knocks were instrumental in guiding India to their T20 World Cup victory after seventeen years.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, who were once riding on the high of a 27-ball 52 by Klaasen, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor