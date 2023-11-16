"Indian team has given amazing performance": Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Following India's 70-run victory over New Zealand in the semifinals, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauded Team India's performance and credited players' consistent performance for their success in the marquee event.

On the back of its all-round performance, India stormed into the final of ICC World Cup 2023, beating New Zealand by 70 runs in a mouth-watering semifinal clash on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Shreyas Iyer were the key performers in India's victory over the Kiwis in the semis. In the match, Kohli surpassed "Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar and became the first player in the history of ODI cricket to score 50 centuries.

"Indian team has given an amazing performance. Qualifying for the World Cup final after winning 10 matches is not only because of the prayers of 1.4 billion Indians but also the consistent performance of the players. From Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's centuries to Shami's 7 wickets, this performance has raised hopes and confidence... Mohammed Shami is an amazing player in Team India. He has delivered a good performance," Thakur told the reporters in Delhi.

Leading India's efforts with the ball was the majestic Shami, who managed to stave off a stubborn New Zealand response spearheaded by Daryl Mitchell's 134, the right-hander's second century against India in the competition. Shreyas Iyer's own stunning hundred helped them set the biggest-ever total in a Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final, bringing up his ton off 67 balls.

Shami took the most wickets in the competition, with 24 from six games at an incredible average of 9.13, capping an incredible 7/57 finish against NZ.

India's opposition for the final is yet to be decided as the second semifinal of the WC between South Africa and Australia is currently being played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

