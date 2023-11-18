"Indian team has upper hand": Ravindra Jadeja's sister ahead of World Cup final

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 18 : Ahead of the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Ravindra Jadeja's sister said that 'Men in Blue' will have an upper hand in the upcoming game.

Naina Jadeja, sister of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, said Australia are a good team but noted that the Indian team has a good combination.

"Definitely Australia are a good team but I think that this time the Indian team have the upper hand. Since the World Cup started, India has not lost a single match. The combination of the team is nice," Naina Jadeja told ANI.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's father said that this year's Chhath puja will be special since the World Cup final will be played on the same day.

"This time Chhath is special because, on the same day, there is a World Cup final. We are praying that this time we win the World Cup," Kishan's father told ANI.

India stormed into the finals after 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reach the final.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor