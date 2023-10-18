Indian team holds practice session ahead of Bangladesh clash

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : The Indian Team held a practice session for their fourth match of the ODI World Cup in Pune on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh on Thursday and would like to keep the winning momentum.

Shubman Gill missed the first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan due to illness and took part in the practice session. He played in the match against Pakistan. India have won all their three World Cup matches played so far.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (VC), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

