Indian top-order star surpasses Charlotte Edwards to break longstanding record

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 29 : Young Indian top-order batter Pratika Rawal added another accomplishment to her growing career, as she became the fastest player to reach 500 women's ODI runs, surpassing England legend Charlotte Edwards, who had held this record since 1997.

Pratika reached the 500-run mark in just eight innings, bettering Edwards' nine, during her brilliant knock of 78 against South Africa in the ongoing tri-series in Sri Lanka during the ongoing tri-nation series.

Her knock consisted of seven fours and a six and came in 91 balls. Her runs came at a strike rate of 85.71.

Having made her ODI debut against the West Indies in December 2024 at Vadodara, Pratika has scored 572 runs in eight matches at an average of 81.71, with a strike rate of 92.70. She has scored a century and five fifties. Her best score so far is 154, which came against Ireland.

India posted 276/6 following a strong batting display in the first innings after they won the toss and opted to bat first, with Pratika's knock being the standout effort besides useful efforts from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (41 in 48 balls, with four boundaries) and Jemimah Rodrigues (41 in 32 balls, with four boundaries). Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/55) was the top bowler for South Africa.

This also makes Rawal the second-fastest player, across men's and women's cricket, to achieve the 500-run mark in ODI cricket. South Africa's Janneman Malan leads that list with seven innings in Men's ODIs, as per the ICC.

Rawal has three Player of the Match awards and a Player of the Series award to her name, not including the ongoing contest against South Africa, and looks well in contention to break the record for fastest to 1000 runs in Women's ODIs.

The current record is held by Australia's Lindsay Reeler, who achieved the feat in 23 innings. Reeler is followed by compatriots Meg Lanning and Nicole Bolton, who are jointly placed in second place and achieved the landmark in 25 innings. Another Australian legend, Belinda Clark, is tied with South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt in fourth place, having reached 1000 ODI runs in 27 innings.

