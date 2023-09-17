Indian women cricketers leave for China to participate in Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 17 : India's women cricket team have left for China on Saturday night to start their first-ever stint in the Asian Games which will start from September 23 in Hangzhou.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared the picture of the team on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"The Girls of Indian Cricket are ready to rock at #AsianGames2022 In an exclusive ceremony tonight, the team received an enthusiastic send off from @SAI_Bengaluru. Can't wait to watch all of them make proud! You go GIRLS! We are here to #Cheer4India," SAI Media wrote.

India have named a revised 19-member women’s cricket team, including four stand-by players, for the Asian Games on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team while Smriti Mandhana will be the deputy.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Selection Committee named Pooja Vastrakar, who was earlier a part of the standby list of players, as a replacement for Anjali Sarvani.

Team India (Senior Women) squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy and Pooja Vastrakar.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana and Saika Ishaque.

