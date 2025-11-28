Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind felicitated for historic T20 World Cup win

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Fresh from their historic triumph at the inaugural T20 World Cup for the Blind, the Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind was warmly felicitated by the Nora Solomon Foundation, Chintels CSR wing on Friday. Celebrating their undefeated run, the event highlighted the team's remarkable grit, teamwork, and resilience.

Reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity through sports, Chintels Group has extended its support to Team India throughout the tournament and awarded each member of the Indian team a prize money of Rs 1.00 Lakh. The Group's CSR wing, Nora Solomon Foundation, continues to drive initiatives in education, healthcare, and social welfare, as per a press release.

The team led by Captain Deepika TC, India dominated the six-nation tournament featuring Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and the United States, with the final played on November 23, in Colombo.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prashant Solomon, Director, Chintels Group and Trustee, Nora Solomon Foundation, said: "The team's victory is a proud moment for India. These remarkable athletes have demonstrated an unmatched spirit and determination, thereby encouraging other people with disabilities to move ahead and fulfil their dreams and aspirations. Their World Cup win is not only a milestone for Indian cricket for the blind but a moment of pride for the entire nation. We are privileged to stand with them in celebrating this achievement."

Reflecting on the team's remarkable journey, Captain Deepika TC said: "This victory carries the weight of every struggle we faced; limited resources, intense training challenges, and moments when the odds felt impossible. But we refused to give up. Standing here as World Cup champions is proof that determination can turn even the toughest journey into an unforgettable triumph. We hope our win inspires many more like us to chase their dreams with courage".

Chintels Group expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Governments of India and Sri Lanka for co-hosting the tournament and congratulated Dr Mahantesh, Founder-Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, who has been instrumental in guiding and supporting the team towards its triumphant success.

Talking about the final match, India restricted Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs after opting to field first. Indian batters didn't break a sweat while chasing a 115-run target. They scored 100 runs in the first 10 overs, ensuring there was no more threat. Opener Phula Saren smashed 44 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries, whereas Karuna K played a fiery knock of 27-ball 42 as India reached the target in the 13th over.

Saren was adjudged Player of the Match for a match-winning innings. It is a monumental achievement for the India Blind women's cricket team as they remained undefeated throughout the tournament to lift the prestigious title.

India won their opening game against Sri Lanka, followed by a 57-run win over Australia after failing to chase down the target of 293.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan, chasing down the 136-run target in 10.2 overs. In the semi-final, they thrashed Australia by nine wickets and sealed the trophy with a one-sided win over Nepal.

