Indian Women's Team pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 27 : The Indian Women's Cricket Team wore black armbands during their Tri-Series opener against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday to pay homage to the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The gesture was a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost and a show of solidarity with the affected families.

The team responded strongly on the field, securing a dominant nine-wicket victory. Chasing a target of 148, India wrapped up the match in just 29.4 overs.

Pratika Rawal starred with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 50 off 62 deliveries, including seven boundaries. Harleen Deol provided strong support, finishing not out on 48 as the duo comfortably guided India to the win.

Earlier, Sneh Rana led the bowling attack with an impressive spell, picking up 3/31, which helped restrict Sri Lanka to 147.

The tribute came in the wake of one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir since 2019. On Tuesday, terrorists attacked tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and the international community.

Following the attack, India has taken strong diplomatic steps against Pakistan, holding it responsible for continuing support to cross-border terrorism. Global leaders have also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terror strike, assuring that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said,

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

He further added, "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger."

