India's 3-0 series loss to New Zealand exposes struggles with chasing modest targets in Test Cricket

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : India's recent 3-0 series loss to New Zealand has highlighted their difficulties in chasing modest targets in Test cricket. The latest failure came at the Wankhede Stadium in 2024, where India fell short of a 147-run target, with Ajaz Patel's devastating spell of 6/57 sealing their fate. India faced this kind of humiliation earlier as well, they fell short of 120 runs against West Indies in Bridgetown in 1997, 176 runs against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2015, and 194 runs against England in Edgbaston in 2018.

New Zealand's victory at the Wankhede Stadium in 2024 not only marked another low-scoring defense but also added to their list of successful defenses of low targets. Some of their notable achievements in this regard include defending 137 runs against England in Wellington in 1978, 176 runs against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018, 241 runs against Australia in Hobart in 2011, and 246 runs against England at The Oval in 1999. Ajaz Patel's heroics in both the 2024 match against India and his debut performance against Pakistan in 2018 have been particularly memorable.

This 3-0 series victory over India is a historic moment for New Zealand, marking the first instance of the team winning three Tests in a series, either at home or away. It is also the first time New Zealand has secured three successive away Test wins. This remarkable feat underscores New Zealand's growth and consistency in Test cricket, while India is left to reflect on their repeated struggles in chasing low targets and to strategize improvements ahead of their upcoming challenges.

Coming to the match, chasing a target of 147 runs, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight four and two sixes) helped India recover. Gill played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped Kiwis get to a respectable score.

