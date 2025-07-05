India's home white-ball series against Bangladesh postponed to September 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : The Indian team's home white-ball series against Bangladesh has been postponed from August 2025 to September next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

The BCCI, in a statement, announced that it and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have reached a mutual agreement to defer the series, consisting of three Tests and ODIs each.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026," the statement said.

This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.

The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course.

India's last ODI assignment was the ICC Champions Trophy, where they emerged victorious after beating New Zealand in the finals by four wickets.

Skipper Rohit Sharma won the 'Player of the Match' award in the final for his match-winning knock of 76, while Shreyas Iyer (243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60 with two fifties) and Virat Kohli (218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50, with a century and a fifty) starred with the bat as well, playing some crucial knocks. Among the bowlers, spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Mohammed Shami (nine wickets) each were the shining stars for the Men in Blue.

India last travelled to Bangladesh in 2024, where both teams locked horns against each other in a three-match T20I (3-0) and a two-match Test series (2-0). The visitors registered a clean sweep over the Bangla Tigers as they didn't lose a single game on the tour.

