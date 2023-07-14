India's multi-format tour of South Africa to start on December 10

Mumbai, July 14 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the schedule of India's multi-format tour of South Africa, which will begin on December 10.

The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs and will culminate with the Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy, which includes the traditional Boxing Day Test match in Centurion and the New Year's Test in Cape Town.

The T20I series, which will act as preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup the next year, will be played in Durban, Gqeberha and Johannesburg. On the other hand, Johannesburg and Gqeberha will also host the first two ODIs with the third one played in Paarl.

"The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates," said Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI, in a media release.

"India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity," he added.

Meanwhile, the CSA Chairperson Lawson Naidoo said that he is eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Indian cricket team.

"I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches," said Naidoo.

"The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with BCCI, and I thank them for their support right throughout," he added.

Schedule for India's tour of South Africa

1st T20I: Sunday, December 10 -- Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

2nd T20I: Tuesday, December 12 -- St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd T20I: Thursday, December 14 -- DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

1st ODI: Sunday, December 17 -- Betway Pink Day - DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd ODI: Tuesday, December 19 -- St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd ODI: Thursday, December 21 -- Boland Park, Paarl

1st Test: December 26-30 -- SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test: January 03-07 -- Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

