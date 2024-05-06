India's Participation in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Gives Major Update (Watch Video)

India's participation in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, remains uncertain due to the strained political relations between the two nations. The Champions Trophy, slated for February-March next year, marks the first major ICC event hosted by Pakistan since the 1996 ODI World Cup. However, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla emphasized that the Indian cricket team's participation hinges on government approval.

"In the case of the Champion Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India will tell us to do. We send our team only when the Government of India gives us permission. So we will go according to the decision of the Indian government," Rajeev Shukla said.

"As far as threat is concerned, the responsibility of security lies with the security agencies of the country that is hosting the game. Every precaution will be taken. We will take whatever steps are necessary for the safety of the players and spectators," he added.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that India may travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, with all their matches potentially held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the tournament is tentatively scheduled for February 2025. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) submitted a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for discussion at their July board meeting in Sri Lanka. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed sending the schedule and said an ICC security team visited Pakistan to assess arrangements.

"We've sent the schedule for the matches in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy," Naqvi said at a press conference in Lahore. "The ICC's security team came and we had a very good meeting. They looked at arrangements here and we'll also share stadium upgrade plans with them. We're continuously in touch with the ICC. We are trying to ensure we host a very good tournament in Pakistan."

India's last tour of Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup. A terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 forced India to withdraw from a scheduled bilateral series. The two teams now only meet in ICC events, most recently at the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad and are slated to face off again in a group-stage match at the T20 World Cup in New York.