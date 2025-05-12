India's prized assets Rohit, Virat, Ashwin fade into retirement after Australia debacle as India stares at new WTC cycle

New Delhi [India], May 12 : India's prized Test assets, who carried the country's hopes of carrying its winning momentum in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy, have now faded into retirement as the new World Test Championship cycle is on the cusp of commencement.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravinchandran Ashwin, who bore the brunt of churning out results in favour of the tourists during the gruelling Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, malfunctioned when stakes broke the roof.

Virat announced his retirement on Monday from red-ball cricket and marked the continuation of the trend of exodus from the Test format in the Indian setup. Before the Indian batting bigwigs, the illustrious frontline off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called it a day on his international career midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Months later, as India blows war sirens to begin the new World Test Championship cycle with five unsparing Tests in England, the Gautam Gambhir-trained troops will lineup without the three stalwarts.

After New Zealand clobbered them to a 3-0 home series defeat, the Indian team landed in Perth last November to salvage its WTC campaign and prevent the scenario where it completely fell apart.

With Rohit observing from the stands, India took a step closer to its WTC ambitions by pummelling the Baggy Greens and cruising to a 295-run victory with consummate ease.

Rohit and Ashwin returned to the playing XI in Adelaide for the day-night Test, a contest that remains uncharted territory for India. The duo flopped, and Ashwin was restored to the bench for the third Test, a fixture where rain intervened to save India from an impending defeat.

India's premier off-spinner walked out with Rohit and simply announced his decision to retire from international cricket. Ashwin's retirement was written on the wall, especially after the heartfelt moment he shared with Virat in the dressing room when rain pelted down at the Gabba.

Ashwin continued his mesmerising all-round display, tonked a century, scalped 11 wickets at 19.27 with best figures of 6/88 and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Signs of Ashwin's craft with the ball losing its cutting edge became evident after his heroics in the two home Tests against Bangladesh. His art sharply declined during the 3-0 bashing at the hands of New Zealand. Ashwin could muster up just nine wickets from three matches at a substandard average of 41.22.

He travelled to Australia, and after he was snubbed in Perth, Ashwin thought it was time for him to bring the curtains down on his international career. He had his last dance in Adelaide, where he managed a solitary scalp.

Rohit lost his mojo during the two Tests against Bangladesh. The seasoned opener played a starring role during the home series against England, but he chased shadows of his past glory against Bangladesh.

With just 42 runs in two Tests at 10.50, Rohit continued his quest for form during the three-match affair against New Zealand. In six turns and 93 runs to show up for, Rohit's future was clouded with criticism and uncertainty over his future.

With Rohit's future shrouded in a mist of backlash, he laboured to revive his career but fell flat in his attempts. Runs eluded Rohit's bat as he tilted at windmills and tallied a mere 31 runs in six innings at an average of 6.20.

For Virat, a horror show against New Zealand and Australia was the epilogue of his glorious chapter. His struggle to decipher the Kiwis' spin traps on rank-turning strips tormented the 36-year-old throughout the second and third Tests.

Virat tried to fight off the spin demons but couldn't run away from them. In a battle between spin and technique, Virat could only manage 93 runs in six innings. He roared back to form in Perth with an unbeaten ton, but the next months washed away his past act of heroism.

After a prolific run in the Champions Trophy, a shot to rejuvenate his form in England was on cards for the Indian batting mainstay. However, Virat took the tough call to move on from the format and open the gates for youth.

