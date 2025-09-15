India's R Vaishali becomes country's third player to reach FIDE Women's Candidates 2026

Samarkand [Uzbekistan], September 15 : India's R Vaishali became the third Indian to qualify for the 2026 International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women's Candidates tournament on Monday.

She defended her FIDE Grand Swiss title in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Monday, as per ESPN. She finished with a total of eight points from 11 rounds, equal to Katryna Lagno, but secured a successful title defence on the basis of a tie-break.

Vaishali's qualification to the Women's Candidates tournaments comes after Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy made it to the event

Earlier in July, Divya had created history as she became the first Indian to win the Women's World Cup 2025, beating Humpy with a score of 2.5-1.5 in the tie-breaks in Batumi. During the event, she also became just the fourth Indian women's chess grandmaster.

In the Candidates tournament, she will earn the right to challenge China's reigning five-time world champion Ju Wenjun for the Women's World Chess Championship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor