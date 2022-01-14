India's reaction shows they are frustrated, under pressure, says Ngidi on controversial DRS decision

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi said that Indians were frustrated and under pressure after a controversial DRS call helped Proteas skipper Dean Elgar get his LBW decision overturned in the ongoing fourth innings of the Cape Town Test here at Newlands.

Team India was visibly irked after a controversial Decision Review System call which helped Elgar on Day 3. The controversial call evoked different reactions from KL Rahul, skipper Virat Kohli, and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"I think reactions like that show a bit of frustration. Sometimes teams capitalise on that. You never really want to show too much emotion but I guess we could clearly see right up there those emotions were high and probably tells us that maybe they are feeling a little bit of pressure. That was a really good partnership for us, so they wanted to really break that. I think those feelings were showing up there. At the end of the day, everyone reacts differently to certain situations," said Ngidi in the virtual press conference after the day's play.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of the innings which was bowled by Ashwin. The spinner bowled a tossed-up delivery and it drifted in, beating Elgar on the inside edge and the ball struck him right in front of the stumps, and on-field umpire Marais Erasmus raised his finger.

However, Elgar reviewed the decision and replays showed that the ball was going over the stumps, and hence the decision was overturned.

Backing the DRS system, SA speedster added: "Yes (we trust DRS). I mean, we've seen it on numerous occasions being used all around the world. It's a system in place and that's used in cricket."

Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen held their ground as South Africa gained full control against India on Thursday. At stumps, South Africa's score read 101/2 -- with the hosts still needing 111 runs to win. Petersen (48*) is currently unbeaten at the crease.

"We are not going in there with a team of superstars," Ngidi said. "We've got good cricketers and good cricketing brains, and it's always a team effort. There are going to be moments where someone is going to have to put up their hand. If someone is not taking wickets, you make sure you keep the runs down, and if it's your day, you make sure you cash in."

Talking about the pitch, he said: "The ball has been doing something the entire Test series. There are patches on the wicket where if you hit it, it does something a little more than others. And we could see, with patience, guys could score hundreds out there, there have been two 70s already, so with the right application, there are runs in the wicket. As a bowler, if you hit the right areas, there are wickets as well." "It's a good cricketing wicket. Everyone is in the game. It's pretty evenly matched out," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor