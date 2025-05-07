"India's shield is her people...": Sachin Tendulkar hails armed forces after successful 'Operation Sindoor'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed the Indian Armed Forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, remarking that India's shield is its people.

Sachin took to his official X handle, posting a powerful message hours after the operation, posting, "Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India's shield is her people. There's no room for terrorism in this world. We're ONE TEAM! Jai Hind #OperationSindoor."

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1919995359860027807

Sachin has always taken a strong stance against terrorism. One of his notable statements was a century against England during the first Test against England in Chennai in December 2008, which happened after the horrific 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. After scoring a match-winning 103*, which helped India chase down a massive 387 set by England, Tendulkar delivered a powerful message against terrorism.

As quoted by ESPNCricinfo, he had said after the game, "From my point of view, I look at it as an attack on India, and it should hurt every Indian, not only people from Mumbai. I would like to dedicate this hundred to all those people who have gone through such terrible times. In no way am I trying to say that this will make everyone forget what happened in Mumbai. But I would like to thank England for coming back to play Test cricket. We have witnessed a wonderful match. People are again enjoying cricket the way It is meant to be."

He was also given the honorary rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2010.

Coming to 'Operation Sindoor', on Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. This was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

