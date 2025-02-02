Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : Following his side's massive win over England in the fifth match of the series, India's Shivam Dube said that it was a great feeling for him to contribute as an allrounder.

Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance in the match guided the hosts India to a historic victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

With this victory, India sealed the five-match series 4-1 after having already sealed the series.

Speaking after the end of the match, Shivam Dube said that he was excited to bowl in the second inning of the match. He added that Men in Blue bowling coach Morne Morkel helped him with his angles.

"It feels great when you contribute as an allrounder, which I have been doing for a long time. I was really excited to bowl. I could not do that in the last match, but I knew I would be bowling today. [Abhishek] told me the wicket was good, play your shots. I didn't want to bring the run rate down, so I just played my shots. Morne Morkel has helped me with my angles. I got the opportunity today [with the ball] and I delivered well," Shivam Dube was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Recapping the match, England won the toss and decided to bowl against India in Wankhede.

Abhishek Sharma (135 runs from 54 balls, 7 fours and 13 sixes) displayed a stupendous knock in the first inning and propelled India to 247/9. The youngster was the standout batter for the Men in Blue on Sunday.

Brydon Carse led the England bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. Mark Wood also bagged two wickets.

During the run chase, England opener Philip Salt (55 runs from 23 balls, 7 fours and 3 sixes) was the lone batter to stand up for the Three Lions, apart from him, other players failed to put up a show in the game.

The Indian bowling attack showed a stupendous performance and successfully bundled out England to 97 with 9 overs remaining. Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Varun Chakravarthy picked up three wickets each in their respective spells.

Abhishek Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match'. While Varun Chakravarthy bagged the 'Player of the Series' award.

