India's Shivam Dube feels special after 'contributing in both departments' against Zimbabwe in 5th T20Is

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 14 : India all-rounder Shivam Dube felt amazing after 'contributing in both departments' against Zimbabwe in the fifth match of the five-game series.

Dube was named the 'Player of the Match' after he scored 26 runs from 12 balls at a strike rate of 216.67. He also picked up two wickets in four-over spell in the second inning of the match.

Speaking after the match, Dube said that he was happy to take wickets in the second inning of the fifth T20I match against Zimbabwe. He also pointed out that the ground n Harare was big and the Men in Blue enjoyed playing there.

"It's always a special thing to contribute in both departments. Took some wickets, very happy. In T20s, you can struggle but one shot and you can get back. The ground is big, we enjoy playing here, the atmosphere and the people are amazing," Dube said.

Recapping the fifth match of the series, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first. They had India at 40/3 at one point until a 65-run partnership between Sanju Samson (58 in 45 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Riyan Parag (22 in 24 balls, with a six) and a fine cameo from Shivam Dube (26 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took India to 167/6 in their 20 overs.

Blessing Muzarbani (2/19) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Richard Ngarva, Sikandar Raza, and Brandon Mavuta also got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Zimbabwe had a fine start and was in the game for a good amount of time, until Shivam Dube (2/25) delivered a game-changing spell and a quick run-out of Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza. Dion Myers (34 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Tadiwanashe Marumani (27 in 24 balls, with five fours) and Faraz Akram (27 in 13 balls, with two fours and two sixes) put up a fight for Zimbabwe, but Mukesh Kumar (4/22) cleaned up the tail. Zimbabwe was bundled out for 125 runs, losing by 42 runs with nine balls left.

Shivam secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance. Washington Sundar, who scored 28 runs in two innings with best score of 27 and took eight wickets in the series, was given the 'Player of the Series' awards.

