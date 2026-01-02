India’s Squad for New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Five Players Likely to Make ODI Comeback

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: India will play their first international match of 2026 on January 11 when they face New Zealand in the opening ODI of a three-match series at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Several players are likely to return to the ODI side after missing recent assignments. Shubman Gill is set to make his return after missing the ODI series against South Africa late last year because of a neck injury. Gill, who was named India’s ODI captain in October 2025, is expected to lead the team against New Zealand.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is also in line for a comeback. He last played an international match in March 2025, featuring in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. Shami is India’s leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history, with 206 wickets in 108 matches. All-rounder Axar Patel is likely to be recalled after being left out of the South Africa ODI series. Axar, who usually bats at No. 5 in the format, is expected to replace Washington Sundar in the squad.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan could also return to the ODI setup after more than two years. His last appearance came against Afghanistan in October 2023 in Delhi. He is likely to come in as the second wicketkeeper, replacing Rishabh Pant. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is another player who could be picked. Siraj last played an ODI against Australia in October 2025 and was not selected for the home series against South Africa.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to announce the squad for the home series on January 3 or 4. According to the reports, the national selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is expected to meet online to finalise the squad.

The Indian team will assemble in Vadodara on January 7 ahead of the series opener on January 11. The first ODI will be played in Vadodara. The series will then move to Rajkot for the second match on January 14. The third and final ODI is scheduled for January 18 in Indore.

India have already announced their squad for the five-match T20I series starting January 21, while New Zealand have named squads for both formats.

New Zealand ODI squad:

Michael Bracewell (captain), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

India T20I squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan.

New Zealand T20I squad:

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi.