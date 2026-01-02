India’s Squad for New Zealand ODI Series 2026 To Be Announced on THIS Date: Report

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: The Indian men’s cricket team will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting January 11. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has not yet announced the squad for the 50-over series. The matches will be played on January 11 in Vadodara, January 14 in Rajkot, and January 18 in Indore. The team is expected to be announced on Saturday, January 3, after an online meeting of the national selection committee, chaired by Ajit Agarkar, according to the media reports.

Shubman Gill, appointed India’s ODI captain on October 4, 2025, is expected to lead the side. He missed the recent series against South Africa due to a neck injury sustained during the first Test at Eden Gardens. Gill has recovered and played three T20Is against South Africa last month.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for the series. Both players featured in the T20I series against South Africa and are part of India’s squad for five T20Is against New Zealand and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is recovering from an injury suffered while fielding against Australia in Sydney on October 25. His return has been delayed and he will continue rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for another week.

India last played an ODI series in early December against South Africa, winning the first and third matches under KL Rahul’s leadership.

The series gains added significance as several senior Indian players are set to return to the ODI setup.

The T20I leg will serve as a final trial for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to start on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. The T20Is will be played in Nagpur on January 21, Raipur on January 23, Guwahati on January 25, Visakhapatnam on January 28 and Thiruvananthapuram on January 31.

India have already announced their squad for the five-match T20I series starting January 21, while New Zealand have named squads for both formats. Michael Bracewell will captain the ODI team, while Mitchell Santner will lead the T20 side.

New Zealand ODI squad:

Michael Bracewell (captain), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

India T20I squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan.

New Zealand T20I squad:

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi.