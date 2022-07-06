India's squad for ODI series against West Indies announced, Dhawan to lead

Mumbai, July 6 Opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead India against West Indies in the three-match ODI series to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad," the BCCI said in a statement.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India tour of West Indies, 2022 (ODIs)

1st ODI- July 22- Port of Spain

2nd ODI- July 24- Port of Spain

3rd ODI- July 27 - Port of Spain

