India’s squad for three T20Is vs Afghanistan announced, Rohit to lead

Mumbai, Jan 7 The Men’s Selection Committee announced India’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting in Mohali on January 11.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

