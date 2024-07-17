India's Squad Selection Meeting for Sri Lanka Tour Postponed: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has delayed the selection meeting to finalise Team India's squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour by at least one day. Originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, the meeting has been rescheduled amid ongoing deliberations.

The selection committee meeting has been rescheduled to tomorrow. (Kushan Sarkar/PTI). pic.twitter.com/ATEhqcbwmG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2024

According to several media reports, the meeting, which was set to convene key figures including newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, is now expected to be held on Thursday. Although the selection meeting did not proceed as planned, an introductory session occurred, featuring newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, members of the selection committee, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, according to Cricbuzz. Conducted online and chaired by Shah, the meeting lasted over an hour.

Speculation looms over the availability of captain Rohit Sharma for the ODI series, despite initial reports suggesting his rest from the upcoming matches. In the event of Sharma's absence, KL Rahul is anticipated to step in as team captain for the Sri Lanka tour, which includes three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is.

Meanwhile, in a potential shake-up, Hardik Pandya is poised to take over as the permanent T20I captain, replacing Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly emerged as a strong candidate for the role, backed by his recent performances and leadership potential.

India's tour of Sri Lanka is scheduled to commence later this month, with the team departing on July 22. The T20I series is slated to kick off on July 27 at Pallekele, followed by the ODIs starting from August 2 in Colombo.