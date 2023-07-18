India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah posts video of his bowling in nets

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Amid speculation over his fitness, India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has apparently increased the frequency of his bowling in the nets.

The ace pacer posted a video on social media where he is seen bowling in the nets.

The pacer’s recovery indicates that he may be fit before the next Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 owing to his injury and missed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He also missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, a tournament in which he represents Mumbai Indians.

In April, Bumrah underwent surgery on his lower back in New Zealand. While fans wait to see Bumrah back on the field with his unique bowling action, he has been unable to join the team due to a recurring injury. He has attempted to make a comeback more than once since suffering a back injury in August last year.

Initially, the injury did not seem serious as he was named in India's T20 World Cup squad in September and even played the last two T20Is against Australia on September 23 and September 25 last year.

Three days later, Bumrah did not play the first T20I against South Africa and it was learnt that he was taken for scans, which revealed a stress-related injury in his back. He was rushed to NCA and the scans confirmed that the injury was serious. It ruled him out of the T20 World Cup, in which India achieved a semi-final finish.

Bumrah resumed his rehab in November and started to bowl in mid-December. His progress seemed to be positive as he was added to the white-ball series played in January against Sri Lanka more than a week after the original squad was picked up.

Bumrah performed the match simulation exercises in the NCA, but discomfort resurfaced while taking up higher workloads during fitness drills in January. Scans revealed the development of a fresh niggle, which ruled him out of the Sri Lanka series and Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

India's star batter KL Rahul, who is recuperating from a thigh injury that he sustained while playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), hinted his return as he posted a picture where he can be seen resting after a training session.

After a successful surgery on May 9 in England, Rahul reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to begin his recovery. He has hinted that he is getting close to being fully healthy, much to the pleasure of his supporters.

World Cup will be held in India from October 5.

