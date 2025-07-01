India's tail-enders sweat it out in nets ahead of Birmingham Test

Birmingham [UK], July 1 : After a disappointing show by India's lower order in the first Test at Headingley, the bowlers were put through an intense batting session during training to bolster the tail's resilience with the bat.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on their official X handle, capturing the determined grind of the bowlers.

"Hardwork Never Stops!

Bowlers' day out with the bat in Team India nets."

The video featured Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna all sweating it out in the nets, not with the ball, but with the bat.

Akash Deep, who looked composed while defending and striking the ball cleanly, stressed the importance of the tail's role.

"Look, the position where we bat is very important. Either you are batting with a batter, or there is nothing left in the match, or you are trapped in the match," he said.

"I always put myself under the pressure of making 20, 30, 35, 40 runs," he added, revealing his mindset.

Mohammed Siraj, who also seemed confident during his time at the crease, echoed a similar sentiment.

"My aim is to contribute as much as I can for my team, to make as many runs as I can," said Siraj, who was seen solidly blocking deliveries in the nets.

Prasidh Krishna underlined the importance of communication and clarity when tailenders are batting, especially alongside specialist batters.

"We need to make sure we know our roles when there is a batsman batting, or when we are batting with each other," Prasidh said.

"We need to make sure we tell each other the right things, give yourself the cue, and make sure the session is fun and doesn't get too boring," he added, reflecting on the need to enjoy and learn from these training sessions.

Bumrah and Prasidh were spotted timing a few elegant shots, while Kuldeep Yadav displayed calmness and technique in defense.

With the series still alive, every run from the lower order could make a crucial difference.

