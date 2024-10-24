India's Washington Sundar picks his favourite wicket from day 1 in 2nd Test against New Zealand

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : India spinner Washington Sundar picked his favourite wicket from Day 1 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium and said that Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra's dismissal was close to him since he was batting well.

Washington Sundar displayed a stupendous performance on the first day and led the Indian bowling attack. He picked up seven wickets in his 24-over spell at an economy rate of 2.50.

Speaking after the end of day one, Washington said that he just focused on hitting the right areas consistently which helped him perform well in the game. The India pacer added that the team knew it would spin from day one. He further added that Daryl Mitchell's wicket was also his favourite.

"Just focused on hitting the right areas consistently. We knew it would start spinning from Day 1. (On whether there was a favourite wicket) Certainly the Rachin Ravindra wicket, because he was batting really well, and even the Daryl Mitchell wicket," Sundar said.

After winning the toss, New Zealand decided to bat against India in the second Test in Pune.

New Zealand were bowled out for 259 in the first innings on day one following Washington Sundar's seven-wicket haul.

Devon Conway (76 runs from 141 balls, 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 runs from 105 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) were the star performers for the Kiwis as they took the visitors to 259 in the first inning.

Sundar's scalps included the in-form Rachin Ravindra who had played a key role in New Zealand's win in the first encounter, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee and Ajaz Patel.

Sundar was drafted into India's squad for the remaining two Tests against the Blackcaps on the back of his stunning performance in the Ranji game against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Apart from Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three wickets and bundled out New Zealand on day one itself.

India had a sloppy start to their first inning as Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the third over. Tim Southee bowled out the India skipper's wicket.

At Stumps on Day 1, India are 16/1 with Shubman Gill (10*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) unbeaten on the crease. After Day 1, India trailed by 243 runs.

