Indigenous anti-drone system safeguarding airspace during IPL 2025 all over India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 : Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS) on Saturday announced the deployment of its indigenous anti-drone system, Vajra Super Shot, to safeguard airspace during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches across the nation.

The Vajra Super Shot is a lightweight, handheld anti-drone weapon capable of detecting drones up to four kilometers away and disrupting their communication signals, effectively neutralizing potential threats. Its portability and adaptive frequency jamming make it ideal for dynamic environments like crowded stadiums, as per a press release from BBBS.

This deployment underscores BBBS's commitment to national security and the advancement of indigenous defense technologies, aligning with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Notably, the match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is kick-starting at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

