INDvAUS, 1st ODI: Shami bags five-for as India bowl out Australia for 276

Mohali, Sep 22 Veteran fast-bowler Mohammed Shami bagged second five-for in his ODI career and propelled India to ...

By IANS | Published: September 22, 2023 05:50 PM2023-09-22T17:50:36+5:302023-09-22T17:55:11+5:30

INDvAUS, 1st ODI: Shami bags five-for as India bowl out Australia for 276 | INDvAUS, 1st ODI: Shami bags five-for as India bowl out Australia for 276

INDvAUS, 1st ODI: Shami bags five-for as India bowl out Australia for 276

Next

Mohali, Sep 22 Veteran fast-bowler Mohammed Shami bagged second five-for in his ODI career and propelled India to bowl out Australia for 276 in the series opener at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

On a two-paced pitch, Shami bowled good lengths, used his straight seam position well and made life tough for Australian batters to pick 5-51 in ten overs, making it the second straight time an Indian fast-bowler picked a five-for in ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding in his 1-43 while left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and a returning ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each in a neat bowling performance.

India would have mixed feelings about its sloppy fielding efforts while Australia will be pondering over a below-par batting performance where none of its batters made it big, with David Warner being the lone half-centurion in the innings.

More to follow…

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app