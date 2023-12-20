INDW v AUSW: They are a strong side without Meg Lanning, says Harmanpreet ahead of series opener

Mumbai, Dec 20 Australia Women are a team in transition following the retirement of long-time captain Meg Lanning, key batter Rachael Haynes and the departure of head coach Matthew Mott. But India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said they can't take their opponents lightly in the multi-format series between the two teams starting with the only Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Lanning, Haynes and Mott, who has since moved to England as Head Coach of their men's white-ball team, were part of the Australia team when it played India in a one-off Test two years back Down Under. That match, a day/night pink-ball game played at the Carrara Oval, ended in a draw.

Harmanpreet said Australia were still well-balanced and still the best team in the World and India can't take them lightly.

"Well, I think still they have a quite balanced side. You know, everyone in the team, they are quite experienced in all the formats. I think, you know, still we can't say that Meg is not there and so we can take them lightly. I think they are still quite a balanced side and have good batters, good spinners and fielders," said Harmanpreet Kaur in her pre-match press conference ahead of the Test match.

Harmanpreet said Australia are still the best side in the World. "We all know they're the best side right now. So I think we just need to think what best we can do other than just thinking about how good they are. We just want to focus on ourselves and do what is required for the team," she added.

Harman and her team will be getting into the Test against Australia high on confidence having registered a record-breaking 347-run victory, the biggest in terms of runs in the history of women's cricket, against England at the DY Patil Stadium last week.

Asked what were the key takeaways for India from that match against England, Harman said the fact that everyone in the team performed their roles perfectly was a key factor in India's win.

"Well, the key was that everyone in the team performed in that match. So, you know, in any game, when a team effort is there it always feels good. So I think that was something, we give credit to each and everyone in the team because whoever was getting the opportunity, they were, you know, going there and doing the role for the team," said Harmanpreet, who won her debut Test as captain last week.

The 34-year-old batter from Punjab said they would like to continue the same approach in the Test against Australia. "So that is something we want to do for this Test match also. And I know, they have a lot of experience in Tests. They know you know how to play this format. But yeah, our last game experience is quite well. And we just want to go with the same approach," said Harmanpreet Kaur.

The Indian captain said she has discussed with her teammates the form of key Australian players having seen them in action from close quarters in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). However, she said with Test cricket being so different from the T20 format, her experience of playing the Australian players in WBBL may not amount to much.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor