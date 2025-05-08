"Injection of youth has invigorated everyone": CSK batting coach hails youngsters after KKR win

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 : After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the team's batting coach Michael Hussey hailed youngsters for their positive contribution and fearless intent, saying that their presence has "invigorated everyone", ESPNCricinfo reported.

CSK's stars of the future continued to show promise as they secured a consolation third win of the season in 12 games with a win over KKR at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. The highlight of the successful 180 run chase by CSK with a fiery 11-ball 31 run cameo by 26-year-old Urvil Patel on his debut and a 25-ball 52 by a 22-year-old Dewald Brevis, which featured a take down of Vaibhav Arora for 30 runs, with three fours and three sixes.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Hussey said that the moment it looked it was going to be a struggle to make it to the final four, the team found an opportunity to look towards the future.

"When it got to a stage where we were going to struggle to make the playoffs, there was an opportunity to maybe look at what our future looks like," Hussey said after CSK's third win of the season as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Yes, obviously, we have got those players that were picked in the auction, but this was an opportunity to do some scouting, to have a look at some younger talent that was coming through, to inject them into the games and get to see them in pressure situations and see if they can handle the pressure of IPL," he added.

Each of their youngsters has shown immense promise in their short stint so far, with 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre lighting up Bengaluru against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). So far, he has made 163 runs in five innings at an average of 32.60, strike rate of over 181. Brevis has scored 126 runs in four matches at an average of 31.50, with a strike rate of 163.63. Urvil produced a dazzling 11-ball 31, laced with a four and four sixes on his IPL debut against KKR.

Hussey credited these youngsters for uplifting the team's mood and game.

" They have had a positive impact on the team," he said.

"They are highly motivated to do well. They have created energy around the group, because when you are in this position, sometimes the energy of the players can just go downhill very quickly. But this injection of some youth has really invigorated everyone," he added.

Hussey admitted that a lack of intent in powerplay is a concern, but so are home conditions in Chennai. He acknowledged that this season could mark a start of tactical transition for CSK.

"I mean, we were not playing in Hyderabad, you know. We were not playing in Delhi, where the ground is smaller and the pitch is better. But I agree, it has been an area that we were below par on, particularly in the early stages of the season. The injection of youth, they bring that, I guess, youthful exuberance, that freedom, that lack of fear."

"So yeah, it is an area that we are putting a fair bit of time into, is that sort of talent identification. Trying to find some gold nuggets, I guess, if you like. Hopefully, it pays dividends in the future years to come. Transitions are always difficult to manage, especially in a competition like IPL," he concluded.

After winning the toss, KKR opted to bat first. A second wicket 58-run stand between skipper Ajinkya Rahane (48 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Sunil Narine (26 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and a six) propelled KKR forward with a fine run-rate.

After that, knocks from Andre Russell (38 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Manish Pandey (36* in 28 balls, with a four and six) helped KKR reach 179/6 in their 20 overs.

Noor Ahmed (4/31) topped the bowling charts for CSK while Anshul Kambhoj and Ravindra Jadeja got a piece each.

In the run-chase, CSK was reduced to 60/5 in 5.2 overs. A counter-attacking 51 from Dewald Brevis (in 25 balls, with four fours and four sixes) and his 67-run stand with Shivam Dube brought back some momentum to Men in Yellow. Dube (45 in 40 balls, with two fours and three sixes) continued being the aggressor in his 43-run partnership with skipper MS Dhoni, taking CSK to the brink of a win.

However, in a twist, Vaibhav Arora got both Dube and Noor Ahmed in the penultimate over, leaving CSK with eight to get in final over, with two wickets left.

Dhoni (17* in 18 balls, with a six) pulled off the finish fans wanted from him, tonking Andre Russell for a six on first ball of the final over and let Anshul hit the winning runs. CSK finished at 183/8 in 19.4 overs, getting their third win of the season.

Vaibhav Arora leaked runs, but was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with 3/48 in three overs. Varun Chakravarthy (2/18) and Harshit Rana (2/43) were also among the wicket-takers for KKR.

With three wins and nine losses, CSK still stays at the bottom of the points table. KKR currently has 11 points, with five wins, six losses and a no result in 12 matches. Their playoff chances have taken a serious hit as they sit in the sixth spot.

