Injured Rahul Dravid Stands Up from Wheelchair to Applaud 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Record 35-Ball Century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match (VIDEO)

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid, who is currently recovering from an injury and using a wheelchair, stood up to applaud young Vaibhav Suryavanshi after his record-breaking century against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday, April 28. Despite his injury, Dravid rose to his feet along with the Rajasthan Royals players and support staff to give the 14-year-old batter a standing ovation.

Suryavanshi delivered a sensational knock at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, smashing a 35-ball century in Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase of 210. He reached his fifty off just 17 balls and completed his hundred with a towering six over deep mid-wicket off Rashid Khan in the 10th over. His innings lit up the stadium and drew admiration from across the cricket world.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s innings broke several records. He became the youngest player to score a T20 fifty and then the youngest to hit a T20 century. His 35-ball hundred is now the fastest by an Indian in IPL history, surpassing Yusuf Pathan’s 37-ball effort in 2009. Across all seasons, only Chris Gayle has scored a faster IPL century with a 30-ball hundred in 2013.

Suryavanshi eventually scored 101 runs off 38 balls, including seven fours and 11 sixes. He added 166 runs for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten on 70 as Rajasthan Royals chased the target with 25 balls to spare.