Injured Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka ruled out for remainder of World Cup

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced that skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup due to injury.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad," SLC announced on social medal X.

https://twitter.com/OfficialSLC/status/1713205641932849250

"Karunaratne who has played 23 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Shanaka was ruled out due to a right thigh muscle injury sustained during Sri Lanka's match against Pakistan on October 10. The injury needs three weeks to recover. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," the statement further read.

Shanaka suffered a quad injury during his team's WC clash against Pakistan. Later the scans revealed that the Sri Lanka skipper will miss cricket action for a minimum of three weeks.

With the approval of the Event Technical Committee, all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne will replace Shanaka in their squad.

Karunaratne has been travelling with Sri Lanka as a reserved player. The 27-year-old all-rounder was last featured in a T20I against New Zealand at the start of April for his team but has made more than 60 appearances for his country in all three formats.

Sri Lanka will face five-time champions Australia, who are yet to secure a win in their WC campaign, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

Sri Lanka have registered one victory in the two matches of their World Cup campaign.

