Pallekele [Sri Lanka], August 30 : Ahead of his side's Asia Cup 2023 clash with Bangladesh, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka expressed confidence that his team will be able to go far in the tournament despite injuries and consequent pressure.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in their Asia Cup 2023 clash at Pallekele on Thursday.

Sri Lanka has been stripped of its entire first-choice bowling attack due to injuries. While Maheesh Theekshana is still here, he does not have the company of his spin partner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is out due to a thigh strain. Pacers Dushmantha Chameera (pectoral tear), Dilshan Madushanka (tear in obliques) and Lahiru Kumara (side strain) are also big misses for Lankan Lions.

"We cannot stop injuries from happening. Unfortunately, it is something that has been happening to our team repeatedly. I do not think there is anything wrong with the way we train or in our efforts. But I think we perform well under pressure. We have the team to be able to do that, particularly on the batting front. We have experienced players. I think we will be able to go far despite that pressure," said Shanaka in a pre-match press conference as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka fixtures have been marked by emotions and tensions over the last few years. Even last year, Sri Lankan players were captured doing the 'Naagin Dance' (snake dance), a dance often done by Bangladesh players/fans, after they defeated Bangladesh in one of the encounters.

But Shanaka made it clear that there is appreciation among both teams and they share immense respect. There is no ill will, rather "good brotherhood", free of outside noise.

"The noise is outside," Shanaka said when asked how teams felt about each other.

"Between the teams, there's a good relationship. We cannot control the outside noise. It is a good brotherhood. We have that respect," he added.

On how there were advantages/disadvantages for both the sides who had players, including Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan playing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Shanaka said, "There is an advantage in having been able to play with Shakib in the LPL.

"The Bangladesh players are sometimes a bit too quick in the way they take decisions," he added.

"I was not able to learn a lot (about how Bangladesh operated as a team) because he is not someone who speaks a lot. Although we played on the same team, we did not share a lot. When there is an Asia Cup coming up it is better not to give your plans away," he concluded.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

