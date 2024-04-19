"Injuries don't define you...": Mohammed Shami continues rehab following successful achilles tendon surgery

New Delhi [India], April 19 : Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami continues his rehabilitation from an achilles tendon injury and, on Friday, said that he cannot wait to make a comeback for his team.

Shami is not playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, where he was supposed to play for the Gujarat Titans (GT) and also missed the five-match Test series against England at home in January-March this year due to injury.

Taking to Instagram, Shami wrote in the caption of his reel, "Injuries don't define you, your comeback will.. Can't wait to be back out there with my team! #mdshami #recoveryjourney #shami #mdshami11"

The 33-year-old last represented India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November. The senior pacer finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker and took 24 wickets in only 7 matches.

Shami played through pain in that tournament, but he did not allow his pain to affect his performance. He later missed the tour to South Africa following the tournament and the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January.

He underwent a successful recovery from his injury back in February.

Shami contributed significantly to GT's success in both the IPL seasons. The 33-year-old bowler picked up 20 wickets in 2022 and followed it up with an even stronger performance in IPL 2023, taking 28 wickets at an average of 18.64. Shami was especially devastating with the new ball and earned the 'Purple Cap' for most wickets in the season.

