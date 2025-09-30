Inoka Ranaweera Takes 3 Wickets in One Over During India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 1

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Veteran spinner Inoka Ranaweera produced a stunning spell in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup opener, taking four wickets including three in one over to derail India’s innings against Sri Lanka at the ACA Stadium. The 39-year-old dismissed Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harleen Deol in the 26th over. Earlier, she had already removed a well-set Pratika Rawal, who had given India a steady start after the early loss of Smriti Mandhana.

Ranaweera denied Harleen a half-century when the batter fell for 48 off 64 balls after mistiming a shot to extra cover. On the next delivery, Rodrigues was bowled as the ball straightened into her off stump. Ranaweera was briefly on a hat-trick but Deepti Sharma blocked it. However, she struck again with the final ball of the over as Harmanpreet edged behind for 21 off 19 balls.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera