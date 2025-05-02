Instagram handles of Pakistan cricketers witheld in India following Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Following the ban of YouTube handles, the Instagram handles of the current as well as former Pakistan cricketers have also been witheld in India on Friday.

The list of players whose social media handles were withheld in the country included Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, and many more.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Basit Ali, and Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channels were also banned in India following the terror attack.

On the recommendation of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India on Monday banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content and false and misleading information against the country, Army and the security agencies, as per government sources.

The list of other banned YouTube channels from Pakistan included prominent names such as Dawn News, SAMAA TV, ARY News, BOL News, and Geo News, among others.

Other YouTube channels are Irsha Bhatti, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, SAMAA Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Sirazi, Mujeeb Farooq, Suno Newz and Razi Naama.

This news comes amid rising tensions with Pakistan in the backdrop of the tragic terror incident on April 22, where 26 people lost their lives near the Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir.

This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

