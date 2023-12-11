Interactions with Flower, di Venuto give Carey new goals to achieve ahead of Tests against Pakistan

Perth, Dec 11 Though Alex Carey had an up and down 2023, including being axed from Australia’s playing eleven in the ODI World Cup after the opening game, he believes having interactions with consultant Andy Flower and batting coach Michael di Venuto has helped him set new goals ahead of Tests against Pakistan.

"I was surprised. Obviously, really disappointed to lose my spot there (in the World Cup). But, I guess once that news was delivered it was, I guess process it, try to learn from it and then go to work in the nets."

"The silver lining is I had a mini pre-season over there (in India) as well. Always being ready to play but I was able to, I guess pick my game apart and work with some new faces and with different minds in the game. Having Andy Flower over there was great as well."

"Now he's a fantastic bloke. And working alongside Michael Di Venuto was great. Different ways to look at the game. Certain areas to score. It was nice just to get different opinions and talk to different people," Carey was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo ahead of first Test at Perth starting from December 14.

Though Carey had a difficult time with the bat on tours of India and England this year, the belief hasn’t gone away of him in his abilities as another international men’s summer comes closer, especially with head coach Andrew McDonald backing him as the team’s number one wicketkeeper in Tests.

Carey also made 81 for Victoria in the recent Sheffield Shield game, adding more to his belief of coming good. "It was nice to get back out in the middle and play and compete. First innings to second innings, I probably needed a little bit of a tweak as well just in the mindset of playing again."

"It was good to get out and play a game after two or three months in the nets. It's a little bit different out in the middle. My self-belief has always been really strong. All I can do is sort of control what I can do and continue to prepare and find ways to get better. I'm excited to get out there and play," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor