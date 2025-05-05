Intercontinental Legends Championship final set for June 5 in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 : The Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) final will be played on June 5, 2025, here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. The upcoming tournament will see players from across the world featuring in the mega event.

Star batter and former India opener Shikhar Dhawan and former India bowler Praveen Kumar will play in the tournament for the Indian Warriors. The upcoming Championship features six teams from six continents, as per the Intercontinental Legends Championship press release .

The other five teams are African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Euro Gladiators, American Strikers and Asian Avengers. The six iconic teams represent six global regions.

The Championship will begin from May 27 and will be played here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. The final of the mega event is slated for June 5.

Speaking about the upcoming Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), founder Pradeep Sangwan said, "We are thrilled to bring together some of the most celebrated cricketing names from around the world. We are fully prepared to host these iconic players and provide fans with a truly world-class cricketing experience."

Earlier, Cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan, the celebrated former India opener, headlined the jersey unveiling ceremony alongside ex-India cricketers Parvinder Awana, Praveen Kumar, and ILC founder Pradeep Sangwan.

He spoke about the League and jersey, Shikhar Dhawan said, "It's a great initiative to bring together cricketing legends from around the world under one banner. The Intercontinental Legends Championship not only revives the passion of legends but also brings fans a unique blend of nostalgia and entertainment. I'm thrilled to be part of this launch and look forward to the exciting action ahead," as quoted from a release by ILC.

The Intercontinental Legends Championship trophy was unveiled at a grand function ahead of the start of the tournament in Dubai, setting the momentum in action for global cricketing supremacy. The tournament will bring together legends from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor