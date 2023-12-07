Investment in Pakistan women’s team is showing as not many teams have beaten New Zealand at home: Katey Martin

Queenstown, Dec 7 Former White Ferns' wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin believes investment in the Pakistan women’s team, including via some exhibition matches of women’s league this year, is reflected in their historic T20I series win over New Zealand, a country where many teams haven’t won.

Pakistan, led by Nida Dar, have secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series over New Zealand, with wins by seven wickets and 10 runs in the first and second T20I, respectively, in Dunedin. The results have meant that Pakistan is now the first Asian side to defeat New Zealand in a women’s T20I series.

“It has been a special day for the Pakistan women’s team. I think the investment that has been put into the Pakistan women’s team, the PSL (exhibition matches of Women’s League), it shows these girls are gaining more confidence on the international stage as not many teams have beaten New Zealand at home.”

“I just loved the way the girls have gone about their business in the matches so far, the energy in the field and they have hit a few sixes as well. The celebrations at the end of the game show how much the win meant to them,” said Katey, with 199 caps in New Zealand, to PCB Digital.

In Pakistan’s wins, fast-bowler Fatima Sana has been a stand-out performer with figures of 3-18 and 3-22.

“Fatima Sana is probably one of the X factor players and she is a great competitor. I had a brief chat with her and as a local player over here, I gave her a few words of advice around bringing the stumps into play and she will get a bit of assistance as well,” added Katey, who is a member of the commentary team for the series.

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand in the third T20I at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Saturday and Katey applauded Nida’s spirit for fighting it out in the second T20I despite having a hamstring niggle.

“Nida Dar has been a fantastic captain and I guess the bravery for her to continue and push through that hamstring was amazing. She wanted to be out there and we saw the tears after the game and how much this meant to her.”

“Pakistan side had come to New Zealand before and they haven’t been able to perform so I am proud of the effort that they have put in and are able to get the rewards. They just need to believe in themselves that they can do this against top four sides.”

--IANS

