Inzamam-ul-Haq steps down as Pak chief selector after disastrous World Cup campaign

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 30 : Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down from the post of chief selector of the men's cricket team amid the team's disastrous ICC Cricket World Cup campaign, Dawn reported on Monday.

According to the report, Inzamam confirmed his resignation as chief selector on SAMAA TV's show 'Zor Ka Jor'. Pakistan is currently in the sixth spot with just two wins and four losses in six matches, aggregating just four points.

One of the title contenders going into the quadrennial showpiece, Babar Azam's men fell to heavy losses to Australia, India, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They are currently placed precariously on the points table and even victories in their remaining three fixtures do not fully guarantee them a semifinal spot.

"Allegations were made [...] today, I went to the board and asked them to hold an inquiry if they had any doubts," Inzamam said in the programme.

"Later I got a call that they had formed a five-member committee," Haq said, adding that he decided to step down from his post pending the probe by the committee.

PCB has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to look into allegations of conflict of interest as has been reported in the local media.

The allegations pertain to the team's selection process.

"Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process. The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner," PCB Media posted from its official handle on X.

Inzamam added that he was willing to sit with PCB after the conclusion of the inquiry.

"We are cricketers and we are available all the time to serve the country. Since I am facing an inquiry, and as the nature of my job is, I should step down and let them conduct the probe," the former skipper stated, according to Dawn.

He said it was painful hearing people pass comments on his job without any evidence.

"I am a human and it hurts. I had an over 20-year cricket career during which I represented Pakistan at the highest level. I am not someone who people do not know. When such allegations are levelled, it hurts," Inzamaam was quoted as saying in the show, according to Dawn.

