IPL 2022: Ahmedabad to rope in Ashish Kapoor as head of talent scout?

Former India player, Ashish Kapoor, is likely to join the Ahmedabad franchise as head of talent scout. According to a Cricbuzz report, e talks with Aashish are underway and the franchise's director of cricket Vikram Solanki is in touch with him. The reports adds, once the deal is finalised an official announcement will be made soon. The team has already roped in Ashish Nehra as head coach with Gary Kirsten as the team mentor.Kapoor's role in the team will be mainly that of talent scouting. He had been the head of the national junior selection committee till last year and his first-hand knowledge of the young talent pool in the country is being looked at as a boost to his scouting credentials.

He will also double up as the spin bowling coach.It will not be Kapoor's first foray into the IPL. He was previously associated with the Delhi franchise and had worked with the then Delhi Daredevils management for seven years, from season 1 in 2008, in quite a few roles.The former Tamil Nadu player, who had also played for Punjab and Himachal among other state sides in domestic cricket, is currently in Bahrain preparing their national team for the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers to be held in Oman next month. Kapoor has played four Tests and 17 ODIs for India in the 1990s. The IPL will start in the last week of March. The auction is in Bangalore on February 12 and 13.