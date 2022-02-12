IPL 2022 Auction: Faf du Plessis sold to RCB for Rs 7 crore, Lucknow acquire Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 cr

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore while his compatriot Quinton de Kock was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction here in Bengaluru on Saturday.

A bidding war for Faf du Plessis took place between Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Delhi Capitals.

For Quinton de Kock Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians engaged in the bidding war.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. While Kagiso Rabada was sold to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore. India batter Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 12.25 crore and Mohammed Shami went to Gujarat Titans.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.

A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor