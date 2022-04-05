IPL 2022: Avesh Khan's fiery spell gives LSG thumping 12-run win over SRH

Avesh Khan's four-wicket haul and KL Rahul's knock of 68 runs helped Lucknow Super Giants in defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs, here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Mumbai on Monday.

Apart from Avesh, Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya scalped three and two wickets, respectively to provide their side with their second win of the tournament.

Chasing 170, SRH had a slow start as Avesh dismissed their skipper Kane Williamson in the fourth over with just 25 runs on the board. Avesh then sent back Abhishek Sharma who had scored only 13 runs.

Rahul Tripathi then came to the crease with Aiden Markram and provided a momentum to SRH. Markram then got caught by KL Rahul on Krunal Pandya's delivery, with the team's total at 82/3 in 11 overs.

Tripathi was then joined by Nicholas Pooran, who then played a stitched a brief partnership and kept the hopes alive for SRH. Their happiness was short-lived as Tripathi was sent back by Krunal Pandya after scoring 44 runs.

It was after Tripathi's departure when Pooran joined with Washington Sundar and tried to change the face of the game. The duo stitched a long partnership and took SRH across the 140-run mark.

Needing 33 runs in 18 balls, Pooran started off with a 6 on the very first ball of Avesh. But the Lucknow pacer did not lose hope and dismissed Pooran with 143 runs on the board. In the very next delivery, he dismissed Abdul Samad, without letting him score a single run.

Washington Sundar stood like a last hope of SRH but his reign also ended when Jason Holder struck him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Romario Shepherd in the last over and provided LSG with a victory by 12 runs.

Earlier, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda played knocks of 68 and 51 runs and helped Lucknow Super Giants to reach 169/7. For SRH, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, and T Natarajan scalped two wickets each.

Brief score: Lucknow Super Giants 169/7 (KL Rahul 68, Deepak Hooda 51; Washington Sundar 2/28) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rahul Tripathi 44, Nicholas Pooran; Avesh Khan 4/24)

( With inputs from ANI )

