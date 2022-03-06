IPL 2022: BCCI likely to release full IPL schedule today

The BCCI is likely to release full IPL 2022 schedule today.It has already been revealed that the 1st game of IPL 2022 will be played between CSK vs KKR. “It should be out by Sunday. We had a few final things to work out and it has been. The matches will be played with 25% crowd which is a great start and depending on the Covid situation, it will be increased,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport on Friday.

However, the BCCI will only announce the schedule for the league matches and the playoff fixture will be announced at a later date. The BCCI is still keen on conducting the playoff matches in Ahmedabad but a decision on that will be taken closer to the tournament. “It’s too early to say where the playoffs will be. Ahmedabad is a good option if we can get at least a 50% crowd. We are working on that. We are hoping to announce the playoff schedule closer to the start date,” the official said.

