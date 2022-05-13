IPL 2022: Blazing fifties by Bairstow, Livingstone help Punjab Kings post 209/9 against Royal Challengers

Mumbai, May 13 Attacking half-centuries by English batters Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) helped Punjab Kings post a massive 209/9 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Bairstow started the early carnage on the freaky Friday against Royal Challengers Bangalore, completing his half-century in 21 deliveries as he raced to 66 off 29 balls, helping Punjab Kings reach 83/1 in the power-play.

After RCB had reeled in the free-scoring Punjab Kings in the middle overs by claiming some quick wickets, Livingstone got into the act and took them past the 200-run mark.

Livingstone took over the mantle of scoring runs from his colleague from England, got himself set, and then blasted some superb shots late in the innings to complete his half-century off 35 balls as Punjab Kings set Royal Challengers Bangalore a stiff target to chase.

He was eventually out, caught behind by Dinesh Karthik off Harshal Patel on the second ball of the 20th over for a 42-ball 70. Punjab Kings lost Rishi Dhawan (7) and Rahul Chahar (2) in the final over as they finished with 209/9 in 20 overs, setting RCB a stiff target to chase.

Harshal Patel was the most successful bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore, claiming 4/34 while Wanindu Hasaranga applied the breaks in the middle overs with superb figures of 2/15 in his four overs.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 209/9 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 66, Shikhar Dhawan 21, Liam Livingstone 70; Harshal Patel 4/34, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/15) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

