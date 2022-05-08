IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings face elimination threat in must win game against Delhi

Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals in their next encounter at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The return of MS Dhoni as the skipper of CSK could not change the fortunes much. With 6 points in 10 games, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are almost on the brink of elimination. Super Kings still have a chance to get to the magical figure of 14 points if the defending champions end up winning all their four games on the bounce with some healthy margins. The yellow brigade will also hope that the teams above them (currently in the points table) do extremely bad and due to which their NRR dips.

If today they end up on the losing side, then their journey in the IPL 2022 will also come to an end because they will also be unable to get 14 points. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals produced a sublime performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game and managed to pull off a win despite big guns like Prithvi Shaw and Axar Patel suffering niggles. The return of Anrich Nortje is a big plus. The previous game at the venue was a low-scoring affair and Gujarat Titans were thrashed completely by the Punjab Kings. It might not be the case this time around with the pitch getting better to bat on after some time and the skipper who wins the toss is likely to bowl first again.

